    AFW2 | Recovering Airman Mentorship Program

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The RAMP Program assists recovering Airmen by establishing genuine peer-to-peer mentorship relationships to help navigate recovery and build resilient Airmen. The support provided by our mentors covers a broad spectrum of illnesses and visible/invisible wounds, while encouraging confidence and a team approach to recovery.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 07:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US

    RAMP
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Recovering Airman Mentorship Program

