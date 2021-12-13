The RAMP Program assists recovering Airmen by establishing genuine peer-to-peer mentorship relationships to help navigate recovery and build resilient Airmen. The support provided by our mentors covers a broad spectrum of illnesses and visible/invisible wounds, while encouraging confidence and a team approach to recovery.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 07:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825706
|VIRIN:
|211213-F-XX948-007
|PIN:
|211213
|Filename:
|DOD_108730773
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2 | Recovering Airman Mentorship Program, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT