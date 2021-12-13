AFW2 | Ambassador

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Ambassador Workshop guides Airmen and caregivers in finding and shaping their personal testimonies of resiliency and recovery to deliver to internal and external Air Force audiences in person or virtually. Each Ambassador receives personalized guidance and feedback to create multiple messages and calls to action that empowers his/her audience. After each workshop, Ambassadors are invited to attend outreach engagements, media opportunities and leadership courses to help spread awareness and utilization of AFW2 programs and services.