    AFW2 | Ambassador

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Ambassador Workshop guides Airmen and caregivers in finding and shaping their personal testimonies of resiliency and recovery to deliver to internal and external Air Force audiences in person or virtually. Each Ambassador receives personalized guidance and feedback to create multiple messages and calls to action that empowers his/her audience. After each workshop, Ambassadors are invited to attend outreach engagements, media opportunities and leadership courses to help spread awareness and utilization of AFW2 programs and services.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 07:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825700
    VIRIN: 211213-F-XX948-006
    PIN: 211213
    Filename: DOD_108730701
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Ambassador
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

