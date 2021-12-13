AFW2 | Ambassador

The Ambassador Workshop guides Airmen and caregivers in finding and shaping their personal testimonies of resiliency and recovery to deliver to internal and external Air Force audiences in person or virtually. Each Ambassador receives personalized guidance and feedback to create multiple messages and calls to action that empowers his/her audience. After each workshop, Ambassadors are invited to attend outreach engagements, media opportunities and leadership courses to help spread awareness and utilization of AFW2 programs and services.
