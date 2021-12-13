The Resiliency team provides wellness and resiliency education for wounded warriors through in-person and virtual CARE Events. During these events we provide a variety of classes in art, journaling, rock to recovery and improv. The team works to find and create opportunities in the community to spread awareness of challenges affecting Airmen and Guardians.
This work, AFW2 | Resiliency, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
