    AFW2 | Resiliency

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Resiliency team provides wellness and resiliency education for wounded warriors through in-person and virtual CARE Events. During these events we provide a variety of classes in art, journaling, rock to recovery and improv. The team works to find and create opportunities in the community to spread awareness of challenges affecting Airmen and Guardians.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | Resiliency, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

