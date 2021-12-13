The Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Program is all about developing relationships and managing donations or offers of unsolicited sponsorships.
The NGO Program works closely with organizations interested in supporting our Warriors and Families, by connecting them with opportunities to help in ways they have requested and that spotlight their business's profession.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 06:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825696
|VIRIN:
|211213-F-XX948-004
|PIN:
|211213
|Filename:
|DOD_108730691
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2 | Non-Governmental Organization, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
