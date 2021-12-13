AFW2 | Non-Governmental Organization

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Program is all about developing relationships and managing donations or offers of unsolicited sponsorships.



The NGO Program works closely with organizations interested in supporting our Warriors and Families, by connecting them with opportunities to help in ways they have requested and that spotlight their business's profession.