    AFW2 | Non-Governmental Organization

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Program is all about developing relationships and managing donations or offers of unsolicited sponsorships.

    The NGO Program works closely with organizations interested in supporting our Warriors and Families, by connecting them with opportunities to help in ways they have requested and that spotlight their business's profession.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 06:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US

    NGO
    AFW2
    Non-Governmental Organization
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

