Kentucky National Guard Engineers tornado disaster relief.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Moll and Spc. Jesse Hornback describe their unit's mission for providing tornado disaster relief in Dawson Springs, Ky. on December 14th, 2021. Moll and Hornback are assigned to the 130th Engineer Support Company and are tasked to clear roads of tornado debris (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).
|12.14.2021
|12.14.2021 23:36
|Video Productions
|825642
|211214-Z-QL321-0001
|DOD_108730375
|00:01:06
|DAWSON SPRINGS, KY, US
|BARDSTOWN, KY, US
|ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, US
|1
|1
