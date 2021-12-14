Kentucky National Guard Engineers tornado disaster relief.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825642" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Moll and Spc. Jesse Hornback describe their unit's mission for providing tornado disaster relief in Dawson Springs, Ky. on December 14th, 2021. Moll and Hornback are assigned to the 130th Engineer Support Company and are tasked to clear roads of tornado debris (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).