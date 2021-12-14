Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky National Guard Engineers tornado disaster relief.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAWSON SPRINGS, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Moll and Spc. Jesse Hornback describe their unit's mission for providing tornado disaster relief in Dawson Springs, Ky. on December 14th, 2021. Moll and Hornback are assigned to the 130th Engineer Support Company and are tasked to clear roads of tornado debris (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 23:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825642
    VIRIN: 211214-Z-QL321-0001
    Filename: DOD_108730375
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: DAWSON SPRINGS, KY, US 
    Hometown: BARDSTOWN, KY, US
    Hometown: ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky National Guard Engineers tornado disaster relief., by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    tornado
    Dawson Springs
    Robert Moll
    Jesse Hornback
    130th ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT