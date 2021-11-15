211115-N-SC038-1002 SANTA FE, New Mexico— (Nov. 15, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) attend Navy Week in Santa Fe, New Mexico, November 2021. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy R. Ruple)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 21:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825630
|VIRIN:
|211115-N-SC038-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108730315
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|SANTA FE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Week in Santa Fe, New Mexico November 2021, by PO3 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
