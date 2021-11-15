Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Week in Santa Fe, New Mexico November 2021

    SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Ruple 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    211115-N-SC038-1002 SANTA FE, New Mexico— (Nov. 15, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) attend Navy Week in Santa Fe, New Mexico, November 2021. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy R. Ruple)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 21:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825630
    VIRIN: 211115-N-SC038-1002
    Filename: DOD_108730315
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: SANTA FE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Navy Week in Santa Fe, New Mexico November 2021, by PO3 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Week
    New Mexico
    Santa Fe
    CVN69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

