SMP Gift Giveaway

The Camp Foster Single Marine Program hosts the "12 Days of Christmas Gifts" event on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, December 2-17, 2021. The event allowed Marines and sailors stationed on Camp Foster to have 12 unique gifts when celebrating Christmas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)
