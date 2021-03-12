Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMP Gift Giveaway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2021

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    The Camp Foster Single Marine Program hosts the "12 Days of Christmas Gifts" event on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, December 2-17, 2021. The event allowed Marines and sailors stationed on Camp Foster to have 12 unique gifts when celebrating Christmas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 00:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825443
    VIRIN: 211203-M-TX547-1003
    Filename: DOD_108728105
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMP Gift Giveaway, by Cpl Ryan Pulliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quality of life
    presents
    giveaway
    Christmas
    holidays
    December

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT