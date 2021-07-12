Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi Commanding Officer Holiday greeting

    AYASE, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi Commanding Officer, Capt. Manning Montagnet and his spouse send their holiday regards to Sailors and civilians onboard the installation

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 12.12.2021 23:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 825147
    VIRIN: 211207-N-DM318-246
    Filename: DOD_108725841
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi Commanding Officer Holiday greeting, by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    NAFA Holiday Message

