    111 LRS welcomes new commander

    BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell 

    111th Attack Wing

    Lt. Col. Bennie Roberson takes command of the 111th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Lt. Col. Steven Good during a change of command ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Biddle Air National Guard Base, Pennsylvania. Passing the guidon is a traditional event during a change of command ceremony which signifies the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.12.2021 12:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825101
    VIRIN: 211211-Z-VP778-1001
    Filename: DOD_108725216
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 111 LRS welcomes new commander, by TSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    111th LRS welcomes new commander

    Change of Command
    PAANG
    111th Attack Wing
    111th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Biddle Air National Guard Base
    111th Attack Wing inspector general

