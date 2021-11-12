111 LRS welcomes new commander

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Bennie Roberson takes command of the 111th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Lt. Col. Steven Good during a change of command ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Biddle Air National Guard Base, Pennsylvania. Passing the guidon is a traditional event during a change of command ceremony which signifies the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell)