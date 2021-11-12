111 LRS welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Bennie Roberson takes command of the 111th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Lt. Col. Steven Good during a change of command ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Biddle Air National Guard Base, Pennsylvania. Passing the guidon is a traditional event during a change of command ceremony which signifies the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell)
|12.11.2021
|12.12.2021 12:42
|Package
|825101
|211211-Z-VP778-1001
|DOD_108725216
|00:00:32
|BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PA, US
|2
|2
111th LRS welcomes new commander
