111th LRS welcomes new commander

BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Pa. – Lt. Col. Steven Good relinquished command of the 111th Logistics Readiness Squadron to Lt. Col. Bennie Roberson during a change of command ceremony on December 12, 2021 here.



This ceremony is a military tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership of a unit or command.



Ironically as Roberson steps up as commander of the 111th LRS, Good will be moving into Roberson’s prior role as the 111th Attack Wing inspector general.



Col. Christine Munch, the 111th Mission Support Group commander, who presided over the ceremony, reflected on both Good and Roberson’s achievements in their previous roles and knows they’ve both left their shops in great shape.



“They were able to set each other up for success,” said Munch.



Roberson is esteemed to be joining the 111th LRS team.



“I am excited and truly honored to accept command of the 111th LRS,” said Roberson. “They have an outstanding history of performance, and it is my goal to continue that high level of achievement while always seeking avenues for improvement and ensuring those under my command have the necessary resources for professional and personal development.”

