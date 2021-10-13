Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2021 Warriors Corner: Next Gen Terrain Shaping: Dominating Movement and Maneuver in Multi-Domain Operations


    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    AUSA 2021 Warriors Corner: Next Gen Terrain Shaping: Dominating Movement and Maneuver in Multi-Domain Operations.

    Speakers

    LTG Scott A. Spellmon, Chief of Engineers,

    COL Daniel Hibner, Commandant, US Army Engineer School

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 11:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 817483
    Filename: DOD_108623124
    Length: 00:28:15
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUSA 2021 Warriors Corner: Next Gen Terrain Shaping: Dominating Movement and Maneuver in Multi-Domain Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warriors Corner
    Scott Spellmon
    AUSA2021
    Daniel Hibner

