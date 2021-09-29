U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, and the Swedish Amphibious Forces conduct a joint exercise on Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 20-23, 2021. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is a multi-domain, field training exercise that focuses on regional engagements by conducting partnered, maritime raids and military-to-military collaboration, which strengthens operational capabilities and strategic cooperation between the forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817341
|VIRIN:
|210929-M-CS389-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108622325
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Archipelago Endeavor 2021, by LCpl Ethan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT