    Archipelago Endeavor 2021

    SWEDEN

    09.29.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Jones 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, and the Swedish Amphibious Forces conduct a joint exercise on Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 20-23, 2021. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is a multi-domain, field training exercise that focuses on regional engagements by conducting partnered, maritime raids and military-to-military collaboration, which strengthens operational capabilities and strategic cooperation between the forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 17:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817341
    VIRIN: 210929-M-CS389-1002
    Filename: DOD_108622325
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Archipelago Endeavor 2021, by LCpl Ethan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #2dMARDIV #Sweden #AE2021 #IslandHopping #JointTaskForce #Amphibious

