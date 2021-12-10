Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    [4k, 60fps] Sacramento River Debris Removal c. 1950s-60s

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    One of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District's earliest missions was managing floods and navigation in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. This rare video shows 1950s and 60s dredging and debris removal along the Sacramento River (No Audio). Learn more about our history at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/About/History/

    Note: This video was enhanced and upscaled using a combination of artificial intelligence algorithms (DAIN, ESRGAN) and Adobe After Effects.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817332
    VIRIN: 211021-A-A1419-1001
    Filename: DOD_108622259
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, [4k, 60fps] Sacramento River Debris Removal c. 1950s-60s, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navigation
    dredging
    debris removal
    Sacramento River
    USACE history
    4k history

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT