[4k, 60fps] Sacramento River Debris Removal c. 1950s-60s

One of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District's earliest missions was managing floods and navigation in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. This rare video shows 1950s and 60s dredging and debris removal along the Sacramento River (No Audio). Learn more about our history at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/About/History/



Note: This video was enhanced and upscaled using a combination of artificial intelligence algorithms (DAIN, ESRGAN) and Adobe After Effects.