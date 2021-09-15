The 5th Battalion, 159th Regiment General Support Aviation Battalion took part in a Sling Load Instruction Course (SLIC) at Fort Lee. Soldiers, Marines, and Airmen all took part in the SLIC.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 17:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817313
|VIRIN:
|210915-F-XR528-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108622088
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee Sling Load Instruction Course, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
