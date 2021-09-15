Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Lee Sling Load Instruction Course

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The 5th Battalion, 159th Regiment General Support Aviation Battalion took part in a Sling Load Instruction Course (SLIC) at Fort Lee. Soldiers, Marines, and Airmen all took part in the SLIC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 17:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817313
    VIRIN: 210915-F-XR528-003
    Filename: DOD_108622088
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Lee Sling Load Instruction Course, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    CH-47
    Fort Eustis
    Training
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Sling Load Instruction Course

