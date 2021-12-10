Tinker department earns elite status for fire protection

Tinker Air Force Base’s Fire and Emergency Services is in a class all by itself. The department recently became the first in the Air Force to achieve the International Organization for Standardization’s Class 1 distinction. Departments are graded on water supply, communications, training, operations and prevention. Tinker scored 92 points, including a perfect 10 for emergency communications and a 9 out of 9 for training. Ken Stoops, a senior field representative from ISO, presented a plaque to Chief Terry Ford to commemorate their Class 1 status. The distinction is a high honor; only five other fire departments in the state of Oklahoma hold the same ranking. (U.S. Air Force video by Paul Shirk)
