    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Tinker department earns elite status for fire protection

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tinker Air Force Base’s Fire and Emergency Services is in a class all by itself. The department recently became the first in the Air Force to achieve the International Organization for Standardization’s Class 1 distinction. Departments are graded on water supply, communications, training, operations and prevention. Tinker scored 92 points, including a perfect 10 for emergency communications and a 9 out of 9 for training. Ken Stoops, a senior field representative from ISO, presented a plaque to Chief Terry Ford to commemorate their Class 1 status. The distinction is a high honor; only five other fire departments in the state of Oklahoma hold the same ranking. (U.S. Air Force video by Paul Shirk)

    TAGS

    First Responders
    Fire Department
    Tinker AFB
    72nd Air Base Wing
    ISO Class 1

