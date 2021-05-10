Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Charleston District looks to improve basic training environment at Ft. Jackson

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District started work in June on the Basic Training Complex Four, Phase Two. When complete, it will make training for new Soldiers at Fort Jackson more efficient. Formally known as a Basic Combat Trainee Complex, it has all the required facilities to house and fully train the Army’s new recruits, while also being close to field training areas and ranges.

