The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District started work in June on the Basic Training Complex Four, Phase Two. When complete, it will make training for new Soldiers at Fort Jackson more efficient. Formally known as a Basic Combat Trainee Complex, it has all the required facilities to house and fully train the Army’s new recruits, while also being close to field training areas and ranges.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 13:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817273
|VIRIN:
|211005-A-GJ885-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108621749
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Charleston District looks to improve basic training environment at Ft. Jackson, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT