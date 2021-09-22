U.S. Marines with Recapture Tactics Team, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines refine indoor room-clearing techniques during exercise Tartan Eagle 2021 at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 22, 2021. This exercise allowed U.S. Marines to work alongside British Royal Marines in a similar occupation field to conduct movement-to-contact and indoor close-quarters battle drills. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos and Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 12:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817243
|VIRIN:
|210922-M-MA011-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108621451
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|Hometown:
|MEBANE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines, by Sgt Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
