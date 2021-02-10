Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Airpower: Rapid Crew Swaps

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.02.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Four F-15E Strike Eagle aircrews from the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct a rapid crew swap Oct. 3, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. During a rapid crew swap, the aircraft lands, maintenance performs minimal actions for relaunch, aircraft is refueled, and a new crew takes over. Rapid crew swap training further enhances the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing's capabilities to project combat power. (Portions of this video have been blurred for security reasons)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 08:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817236
    VIRIN: 211002-F-UE898-002
    Filename: DOD_108621282
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    F-15E Strike Eagle

    F-15E
    Strike Eagle
    hot pit
    Rapid Crew Swap

