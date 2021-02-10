Combat Airpower: Rapid Crew Swaps

Four F-15E Strike Eagle aircrews from the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct a rapid crew swap Oct. 3, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. During a rapid crew swap, the aircraft lands, maintenance performs minimal actions for relaunch, aircraft is refueled, and a new crew takes over. Rapid crew swap training further enhances the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing's capabilities to project combat power. (Portions of this video have been blurred for security reasons)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 08:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817236
|VIRIN:
|211002-F-UE898-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108621282
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
