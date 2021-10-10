Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteers conduct beach cleanups on Bolsa Chica State Beach

    BOLSA CHICA STATE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Volunteers from Orange County conduct trash and tar ball cleanup operations on Bolsa Chica State Beach, California, Oct. 10, 2021. Prior to the cleanup operations, the volunteers completed a four-hour training session to ensure their safety. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.11.2021 20:51
    Location: BOLSA CHICA STATE BEACH, CA, US

    This work, Volunteers conduct beach cleanups on Bolsa Chica State Beach, by PO3 Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Orange County
    Coast Guard Response
    SoCal Oil Spill
    OCoilspill

