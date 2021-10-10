Volunteers from Orange County conduct trash and tar ball cleanup operations on Bolsa Chica State Beach, California, Oct. 10, 2021. Prior to the cleanup operations, the volunteers completed a four-hour training session to ensure their safety. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2021 20:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817219
|VIRIN:
|211010-G-GY353-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108620910
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|BOLSA CHICA STATE BEACH, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Volunteers conduct beach cleanups on Bolsa Chica State Beach, by PO3 Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
