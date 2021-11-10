Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2021 Warriors Corner: From Prototype to the Field: Delivering Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Mid-Range Capability and More

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    From Prototype to the Field: Delivering Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Mid-Range Capability and More with LTG L. Neil Thurgood, Director of Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition; RCCTO Deputy Directors: Ms.
    Marcia Holmes and Mr. Stan Darbro

