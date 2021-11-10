Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    AUSA 2021: CMF #2 - People First: Now and into the Future

    GEN Paul E. Funk- Commanding General United States Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Mr. Mark R. Lewis -Senior Official Performing the Duties of the
    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower & Reserve Affairs)

    LTG Gary M. Brito- Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1United States Army

    MG Kevin Vereen -Commanding General United States Army Recruiting Command

    MG Johnny K. Davis- Commanding General United States Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.11.2021
    DC, US

    TAGS

    AUSA2021

