AUSA 2021: CMF #2 - People First: Now and into the Future
GEN Paul E. Funk- Commanding General United States Army Training and Doctrine Command
Mr. Mark R. Lewis -Senior Official Performing the Duties of the
Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower & Reserve Affairs)
LTG Gary M. Brito- Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1United States Army
MG Kevin Vereen -Commanding General United States Army Recruiting Command
MG Johnny K. Davis- Commanding General United States Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox
