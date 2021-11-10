U.S. Army NCO and Soldier of the Year Recognition Ceremony. Speaker: SMA Michael A. Grinston Speaker: SMA Daniel A. Dailey, United States Army, Retired Speaker: GEN Joseph M. Martin
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2021 17:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|817210
|Filename:
|DOD_108620845
|Length:
|01:09:18
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AUSA 2021: U.S. Army NCO and Soldier of the Year Recognition Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT