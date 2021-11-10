Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2021: Army Cadet Forum

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Army Cadet Forum:
    Speaker
    LTG Patricia E. McQuistion, United States Army, Retired
    Speaker
    GEN Paul E. Funk
    Commanding General
    United States Army Training and Doctrine Command
    Speaker
    MG Johnny K. Davis
    Commanding General
    United States Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.11.2021 15:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 817208
    Filename: DOD_108620696
    Length: 00:55:20
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    AUSA2021

