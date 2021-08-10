Footage taken Oct. 8, 2021, from the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro, Calif., where rescued birds from the recent oil spill off the Southern California Coast are brought to for rehabilitation. Birds are taken to the rescue center to be cleaned and cared for before returning to the wild. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817143
|VIRIN:
|211008-G-SG988-1234
|Filename:
|DOD_108619990
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, International Bird Rescue, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
