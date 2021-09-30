Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Hot Pit

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.30.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen conduct hot pit refueling of two F-16 Fighting Falcons Sept. 30, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The F-16s were forward deployed from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia. Hot pit refueling is the process of refueling an aircraft on the ground while the engines continue running. The purpose is to minimize maintenance time and maximize operations. (Portions of this video have been blurred for security reasons)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 04:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Hot Pit, by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

