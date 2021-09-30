U.S. Airmen conduct hot pit refueling of two F-16 Fighting Falcons Sept. 30, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The F-16s were forward deployed from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia. Hot pit refueling is the process of refueling an aircraft on the ground while the engines continue running. The purpose is to minimize maintenance time and maximize operations. (Portions of this video have been blurred for security reasons)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 04:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817126
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-UE898-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108619603
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Hot Pit, by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
