F-16 Hot Pit

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/817126" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen conduct hot pit refueling of two F-16 Fighting Falcons Sept. 30, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The F-16s were forward deployed from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia. Hot pit refueling is the process of refueling an aircraft on the ground while the engines continue running. The purpose is to minimize maintenance time and maximize operations. (Portions of this video have been blurred for security reasons)