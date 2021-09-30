Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Hot Pits Showcase Interoperability

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.30.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing and 378th Air Expeditionary Wing come together to enhance their capabilities in refueling two F-16 Fighting Falcons at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Sept. 30, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 04:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817125
    VIRIN: 210930-F-UE898-002
    Filename: DOD_108619594
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Hot Pits Showcase Interoperability, by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    332 AEW
    taxi
    Fighting Falcon
    POL
    refuel
    maintenance
    hot pit
    378 AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT