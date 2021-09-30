Airmen from the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing and 378th Air Expeditionary Wing come together to enhance their capabilities in refueling two F-16 Fighting Falcons at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Sept. 30, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 04:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817125
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-UE898-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108619594
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Hot Pits Showcase Interoperability, by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT