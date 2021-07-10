Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teaching the Creed Pt. 1

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    COMMANDER, NAVAL SURFACE FORCE, U.S. PACIFIC FLEET, Calif. (Oct. 8, 2021) Force Master Chief Gregory Carlson, conducts an interview, congratulating Fiscal Year 2022 Chief Petty Officer Selectees, and speaks about what they have to look forward to during Chief Season. (U.S. Navy video by Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 17:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 817076
    VIRIN: 211008-N-NB544-1001
    Filename: DOD_108619168
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teaching the Creed Pt. 1, by PO2 Kyle Carlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief
    Chief's Mess
    Navy
    Selectees
    Chief Season

