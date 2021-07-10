Teaching the Creed Pt. 1

COMMANDER, NAVAL SURFACE FORCE, U.S. PACIFIC FLEET, Calif. (Oct. 8, 2021) Force Master Chief Gregory Carlson, conducts an interview, congratulating Fiscal Year 2022 Chief Petty Officer Selectees, and speaks about what they have to look forward to during Chief Season. (U.S. Navy video by Kyle Carlstrom/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 17:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|817076
|VIRIN:
|211008-N-NB544-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108619168
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
