Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNP Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month - 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell celebrates the contributions and achievements made by Sailors of Hispanic Heritage, past and present.

    CNP specifically recognizes Secretary of the Navy Honorable Carlos Del Toro, retired Adm. David Farragut, retired Adm. Horacio Rivero, Jr., retired Vice Adm. Diego Hernandez, retired Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Joe Campa, Rear Adm. Yvette Davids, and retired Rear Adm. Samuel Perez, Jr.

    #HispanicHeritageMonth #usnavy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 12:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817019
    VIRIN: 211006-N-TH560-489
    Filename: DOD_108618701
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNP Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month - 2021, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage
    Latino
    Latina
    Trailblazers
    Latinx
    MyNavy HR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT