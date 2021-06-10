Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell celebrates the contributions and achievements made by Sailors of Hispanic Heritage, past and present.
CNP specifically recognizes Secretary of the Navy Honorable Carlos Del Toro, retired Adm. David Farragut, retired Adm. Horacio Rivero, Jr., retired Vice Adm. Diego Hernandez, retired Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Joe Campa, Rear Adm. Yvette Davids, and retired Rear Adm. Samuel Perez, Jr.
#HispanicHeritageMonth #usnavy
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 12:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817019
|VIRIN:
|211006-N-TH560-489
|Filename:
|DOD_108618701
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CNP Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month - 2021, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT