    News You Can Use - Culture of Excellence

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    This month MyNavy HR is highlighting the U.S. Navy's #CultureofExcellence. Tune in to this News You Can Use to learn more about how your actions contribute to our COE.
    #navynews #CoreValues

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 12:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 817016
    VIRIN: 211001-N-TH560-662
    Filename: DOD_108618698
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News You Can Use - Culture of Excellence, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    School
    College
    Respect
    Benefits
    COE
    University
    Tuition Assistance
    Culture of Excellence
    MyNavy HR
    Signature Behaviors

