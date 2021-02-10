Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    De-escalation in Kosovo

    KOSOVO

    10.02.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    KFOR welcomes a de-escalation in Kosovo. Starting October 02, 2021 and for the next two weeks, KFOR will maintain a temporary robust and agile presence in several locations along the Administrative Boundary Line, in accordance with the mentioned arrangement and in line with its mandate – derived from the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999, to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities living in Kosovo. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 06:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816977
    VIRIN: 211002-A-WD308-001
    Filename: DOD_108618283
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: ZZ

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Kosovo
    USArmyEURAF
    KFOR29

