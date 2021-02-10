KFOR welcomes a de-escalation in Kosovo. Starting October 02, 2021 and for the next two weeks, KFOR will maintain a temporary robust and agile presence in several locations along the Administrative Boundary Line, in accordance with the mentioned arrangement and in line with its mandate – derived from the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999, to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities living in Kosovo. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 06:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816977
|VIRIN:
|211002-A-WD308-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108618283
|Length:
|00:07:31
|Location:
|ZZ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
