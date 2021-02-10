video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KFOR welcomes a de-escalation in Kosovo. Starting October 02, 2021 and for the next two weeks, KFOR will maintain a temporary robust and agile presence in several locations along the Administrative Boundary Line, in accordance with the mentioned arrangement and in line with its mandate – derived from the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999, to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities living in Kosovo. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik)