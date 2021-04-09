MH-60 Recovery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816937" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines in two CH-53K King Stallions from Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron, executed the recovery of a downed Navy MH-60 helicopter on 4-5 Sept. 2021 in Bishop, California. The two day operation was the first official fleet mission for the CH-53K King Stallion, as it undergoes operational assessment while the Marine Corps modernizes and prepares to respond globally to emerging crisis and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)