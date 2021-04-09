Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-60 Recovery

    BISHOP, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Shane Beaubien and Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Marines in two CH-53K King Stallions from Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron, executed the recovery of a downed Navy MH-60 helicopter on 4-5 Sept. 2021 in Bishop, California. The two day operation was the first official fleet mission for the CH-53K King Stallion, as it undergoes operational assessment while the Marine Corps modernizes and prepares to respond globally to emerging crisis and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 19:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816937
    VIRIN: 210905-M-ET234-1006
    Filename: DOD_108617635
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: BISHOP, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-60 Recovery, by LCpl Shane Beaubien and LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VMX-1
    EABO
    Force Design
    MarineAviation
    Naval Expeditionary warfare
    EveryClime

