MH-60 Recovery

Marines in two CH-53K King Stallions from Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron, executed the recovery of a downed Navy MH-60 helicopter on 4-5 Sept. 2021 in Bishop, California. The two day operation was the first official fleet mission for the CH-53K King Stallion, as it undergoes operational assessment while the Marine Corps modernizes and prepares to respond globally to emerging crisis and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 19:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816937
|VIRIN:
|210905-M-ET234-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_108617635
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|BISHOP, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
