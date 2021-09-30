Global Day of Hiring -2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



October 1st is the Global Day of Hiring.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is committed to hiring 75,000 Veteran’s and Military Spouses by 2026.



The Exchange offers employment opportunities and provides benefits, such as:

Retirement, Medical, Dental, Veteran and Military Spouse Hiring Preferences, Management Training and Leadership Development programs.



Join the team Where Heroes Work!

Learn more about career opportunities at Apply MyExchange.com.