Global Day of Hiring -2021

October 1st is the Global Day of Hiring.
The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is committed to hiring 75,000 Veteran’s and Military Spouses by 2026.
The Exchange offers employment opportunities and provides benefits, such as:
Retirement, Medical, Dental, Veteran and Military Spouse Hiring Preferences, Management Training and Leadership Development programs.
Join the team Where Heroes Work!
Learn more about career opportunities at Apply MyExchange.com.
