    Global Day of Hiring -2021

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    October 1st is the Global Day of Hiring.
    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is committed to hiring 75,000 Veteran’s and Military Spouses by 2026.

    The Exchange offers employment opportunities and provides benefits, such as:
    Retirement, Medical, Dental, Veteran and Military Spouse Hiring Preferences, Management Training and Leadership Development programs.

    Join the team Where Heroes Work!
    Learn more about career opportunities at Apply MyExchange.com.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Careers
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Global day of hiring

