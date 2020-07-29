Aviation Pioneer: Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816786" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet pilot. We are incredibly proud of her and her classmates for their hard work and dedication. They are set to receive their coveted Wings of Gold on Friday during a ceremony at NAS Kingsville.