Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet pilot. We are incredibly proud of her and her classmates for their hard work and dedication. They are set to receive their coveted Wings of Gold on Friday during a ceremony at NAS Kingsville.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 06:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816786
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108614238
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Aviation Pioneer: Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT