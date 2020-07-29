Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Pioneer: Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet pilot. We are incredibly proud of her and her classmates for their hard work and dedication. They are set to receive their coveted Wings of Gold on Friday during a ceremony at NAS Kingsville.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 06:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816786
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1003
    Filename: DOD_108614238
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: US

