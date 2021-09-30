Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get the Facts, and Get the Vax!

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Get the facts and get VAXXED!
    With the vaccine and continued vigilance, our Navy will SINK COVID-19!
    From the CDC:
    COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future.
    Evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been growing. These data suggest that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 06:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 816782
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1001
    Filename: DOD_108614206
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Get the Facts, and Get the Vax!, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Navy

