Get the facts and get VAXXED!
With the vaccine and continued vigilance, our Navy will SINK COVID-19!
From the CDC:
COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future.
Evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been growing. These data suggest that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 06:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|816782
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108614206
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Get the Facts, and Get the Vax!, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS
