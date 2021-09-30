Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, Airborne, conducted a dignified transfer for their brother-in-arms, Staff Sgt. Olmstead, Sept. 30, 2021, as he makes his way to his final resting place.
Olmstead died during a water training exercise while participating in the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Maritime Assessment Course on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Sept. 21, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 17:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816739
|VIRIN:
|211004-Z-BQ261-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108613831
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Dignified Transfer of Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead, by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT