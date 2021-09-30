Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Dignified Transfer of Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, Airborne, conducted a dignified transfer for their brother-in-arms, Staff Sgt. Olmstead, Sept. 30, 2021, as he makes his way to his final resting place.

    Olmstead died during a water training exercise while participating in the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Maritime Assessment Course on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Sept. 21, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816739
    VIRIN: 211004-Z-BQ261-0001
    Filename: DOD_108613831
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 

    TAGS

    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    19th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Bravo Company 1st Battalion
    Staff Sgt. P. Lincoln Olmstead

