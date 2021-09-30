The Dignified Transfer of Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, Airborne, conducted a dignified transfer for their brother-in-arms, Staff Sgt. Olmstead, Sept. 30, 2021, as he makes his way to his final resting place.



Olmstead died during a water training exercise while participating in the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Maritime Assessment Course on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Sept. 21, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)