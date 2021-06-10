Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Washington Headquarters Services CFC Kick-off Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Stephen Elias 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Ms. Regina Meiners, Acting Director of Washington Headquarters Services, welcomes viewers to the 2021 WHS CFC Kick-off ceremony, and encourages WHS members to consider being the face of change in the lives of those in need.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 16:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 816733
    VIRIN: 211006-A-BY325-001
    Filename: DOD_108613737
    Length: 00:09:18
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 2021 Washington Headquarters Services CFC Kick-off Ceremony, by Stephen Elias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ms. Regina Meiners
    WHS CFC Kick-off 2021

