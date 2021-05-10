The General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Awards Ceremony recognizes company grade officers who demonstrate the ideals for which General MacArthur stood - duty, honor, country. The award promotes and sustains effective junior officer leadership in the Army. Twenty-eight company grade Active, Reserve and National Guard Officers are selected through a boarding process for this honor (14 Active Duty Officers/Warrant Officers, 7 Army National Guard Officers/Warrant Officers and 7 Army Reserve Officers/Warrant Officers).
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 17:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|816543
|Filename:
|DOD_108611716
|Length:
|00:31:55
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
