    General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Awards Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    The General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Awards Ceremony recognizes company grade officers who demonstrate the ideals for which General MacArthur stood - duty, honor, country. The award promotes and sustains effective junior officer leadership in the Army. Twenty-eight company grade Active, Reserve and National Guard Officers are selected through a boarding process for this honor (14 Active Duty Officers/Warrant Officers, 7 Army National Guard Officers/Warrant Officers and 7 Army Reserve Officers/Warrant Officers).

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 17:44
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

