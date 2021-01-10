Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spark Tank Submission 2022: 371 SOCTS, Det 1

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Ciara Travis 

    492rd Special Operations Wing

    Maj. Christopher Hartman, 371 Special Operations Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 1 commander, shares an innovative recommendation on the use of Small Unmanned Aerial Devices Air Force-wide.

