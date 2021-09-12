Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    730th AMS Airmen get wheels off the ground for C-5M

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    12.09.2021

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A b-roll package of Airmen with the 730th Air Mobility Squadron from maintenance, ground crew participated in a C-5M Super Galaxy jacks at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2021, during an annual C-5M ground training. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 23:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 

    PACAF
    C-5M
    AMC
    usaf
    aircraft jack

