A b-roll package of Airmen with the 730th Air Mobility Squadron from maintenance, ground crew participated in a C-5M Super Galaxy jacks at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2021, during an annual C-5M ground training. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 23:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816391
|VIRIN:
|210912-F-PM645-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108609603
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 730th AMS Airmen get wheels off the ground for C-5M, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
