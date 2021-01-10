Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Johannes visits the St. Stephen Powerhouse and fish lift

    ST. STEPHEN, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, the commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District, talks about his first visit to the St. Stephen Powerhouse and fish lift.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 19:22
