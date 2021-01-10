USMEPCOM Medical Modernization Team Introduction

Ms. Amy Ramirez, director of the medical modernization team provides a brief overview of USMEPCOMs medical modernization efforts which interface with the DoD's MHS Genesis electronic health record.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 20:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|816371
|VIRIN:
|211001-D-SN704-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108609418
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|NORTH CHICAGO, IL, US
