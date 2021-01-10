Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMEPCOM Medical Modernization Team Introduction

    NORTH CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Darrin McDufford 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Ms. Amy Ramirez, director of the medical modernization team provides a brief overview of USMEPCOMs medical modernization efforts which interface with the DoD's MHS Genesis electronic health record.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 816371
    VIRIN: 211001-D-SN704-001
    Filename: DOD_108609418
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: NORTH CHICAGO, IL, US 

    Medical
    Modernization
    USMEPCOM
    MHS Genesis

