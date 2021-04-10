Project Arcwater Pitch Spark Tank 2022

Project Arcwater is an Agile Combat Employment initiative that addresses the logistics challenges associated with moving large quantities of water and fuel to forward operating locations. The project aims to provide an off-the-grid power using solar energy and atmospheric water harvesting. The solution is designed to be independent of local infrastructure, easy to move, easy to set-up, and easy to operate.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 09:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816275
|VIRIN:
|211004-F-SS755-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108607960
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
