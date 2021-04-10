Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Arcwater Pitch Spark Tank 2022

    GERMANY

    10.04.2021

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Project Arcwater is an Agile Combat Employment initiative that addresses the logistics challenges associated with moving large quantities of water and fuel to forward operating locations. The project aims to provide an off-the-grid power using solar energy and atmospheric water harvesting. The solution is designed to be independent of local infrastructure, easy to move, easy to set-up, and easy to operate.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 09:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816275
    VIRIN: 211004-F-SS755-0001
    Filename: DOD_108607960
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    #AFINNOFET
    #SparkTank2022

