SPM: Conversations with Chaps

"You need to talk about it. It's not easy to talk about these kinds of feelings but it is so crucial." - Capt. Michael Williams, U.S. Pacific Fleet Chaplain.

Having authentic and meaningful conversations with shipmates who are struggling can make a difference in their lives. It begins with connection and then 'digging deep' in a caring way - allowing them to process and express how they are feeling.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Veteran/Military Crisis Line at (800) 273-8255 for immediate assistance.

