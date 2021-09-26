"You need to talk about it. It's not easy to talk about these kinds of feelings but it is so crucial." - Capt. Michael Williams, U.S. Pacific Fleet Chaplain.
Having authentic and meaningful conversations with shipmates who are struggling can make a difference in their lives. It begins with connection and then 'digging deep' in a caring way - allowing them to process and express how they are feeling.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Veteran/Military Crisis Line at (800) 273-8255 for immediate assistance.
Military OneSource
This work, SPM: Conversations with Chaps, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
