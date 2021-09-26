Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPM: Conversations with Chaps

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    "You need to talk about it. It's not easy to talk about these kinds of feelings but it is so crucial." - Capt. Michael Williams, U.S. Pacific Fleet Chaplain.
    Having authentic and meaningful conversations with shipmates who are struggling can make a difference in their lives. It begins with connection and then 'digging deep' in a caring way - allowing them to process and express how they are feeling.
    If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Veteran/Military Crisis Line at (800) 273-8255 for immediate assistance.
    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 11:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 816071
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1005
    Filename: DOD_108605154
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: US

    #SPM21

