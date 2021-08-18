Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Fatal Link

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    The figures show a fatal link. Firearms are the most common method of suicide in the U.S. Properly storing your firearms can help prevent suicide.
    If you or someone you know is at risk for suicide, speak with someone today. Help is available. Call 1-800-273-8255, Press 1 for Veterans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 11:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 816069
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1003
    Filename: DOD_108605132
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Fatal Link, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #suicideprevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT