The figures show a fatal link. Firearms are the most common method of suicide in the U.S. Properly storing your firearms can help prevent suicide.
If you or someone you know is at risk for suicide, speak with someone today. Help is available. Call 1-800-273-8255, Press 1 for Veterans.
