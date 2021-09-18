Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Walk to Honor and Remember

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Video by Daniel Nelson 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    A Walk to Honor and Remember event took place Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Northern Lights Chapel on Fort Wainwright.
    Col. Nate Surrey provided opening remarks as families and friends were gathered to remember and honor those who gave all in the defense of our nation. Those attending took time to walk through the Monterey Lakes Memorial Park.
    Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day is recognized by Presidential proclamation every year on the last Sunday of September.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815919
    VIRIN: 210926-A-ZW424-1001
    Filename: DOD_108601935
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Walk to Honor and Remember, by Daniel Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Wainwright
    Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day
    A Walk to Honor and Remember
    Monterey Lakes Memorial Park

