video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815919" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Walk to Honor and Remember event took place Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Northern Lights Chapel on Fort Wainwright.

Col. Nate Surrey provided opening remarks as families and friends were gathered to remember and honor those who gave all in the defense of our nation. Those attending took time to walk through the Monterey Lakes Memorial Park.

Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day is recognized by Presidential proclamation every year on the last Sunday of September.