Friends and family pay their respects during a full honors funeral for Sgt. Nicole Gee at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 29, 2021. Sgt. Gee was a member of Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, attached to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit based in Camp Lejeune, N.C. Sgt. Gee was one of 13 service members killed during the non-combatant evacuation operations at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815910
|VIRIN:
|210929-M-JE159-1641
|Filename:
|DOD_108601903
|Length:
|00:08:49
|Location:
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US
|Hometown:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|ROSEVILLE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sergeant Nicole Gee Full Honors Funeral (BRoll) 60fps, by SSgt Akeel Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT