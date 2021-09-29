Sergeant Nicole Gee Full Honors Funeral (BRoll) 60fps

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815910" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Friends and family pay their respects during a full honors funeral for Sgt. Nicole Gee at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 29, 2021. Sgt. Gee was a member of Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, attached to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit based in Camp Lejeune, N.C. Sgt. Gee was one of 13 service members killed during the non-combatant evacuation operations at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)