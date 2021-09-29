Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt Nicole Gee laid to rest

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin 

    2nd Marine Division

    Friends and family pay their respects during a full honors funeral for Sgt. Nicole Gee at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 29, 2021. Sgt. Gee was a member of Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, attached to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit based in Camp Lejeune, N.C. Sgt. Gee was one of 13 service members killed during the non-combatant evacuation operations at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815906
    VIRIN: 210929-M-JE159-2001
    Filename: DOD_108601884
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US 
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Hometown: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Hometown: ROSEVILLE, CA, US

    TAGS

    Hamid Karzai
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Afghanistan
    Marines
    USMCNews

