Lt. Col. Andres Johannes, commander for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District, discusses the end of the government fiscal year and gives a thank you to all the district employees for their hard work.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 10:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815883
|VIRIN:
|210927-A-GJ885-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108600928
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Johannes discusses the end of the fiscal year, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT