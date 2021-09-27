Lt. Col. Andres Johannes, commander for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District, discusses the Charleston Peninsula Coastal Flood Risk Management Study and how you can provide feedback on the study. The district is hosting a virtual public meeting Oct. 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Learn more at: https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Supplemental-Funding/Charleston-Peninsula-Study/
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 10:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815881
|VIRIN:
|210927-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108600831
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lt. Col. Johannes discusses the Charleston Peninsula Study, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
