    Lt. Col. Johannes discusses the Charleston Peninsula Study

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Lt. Col. Andres Johannes, commander for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District, discusses the Charleston Peninsula Coastal Flood Risk Management Study and how you can provide feedback on the study. The district is hosting a virtual public meeting Oct. 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Learn more at: https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Supplemental-Funding/Charleston-Peninsula-Study/

    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

