Lt. Col. Johannes discusses the Charleston Peninsula Study

Lt. Col. Andres Johannes, commander for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District, discusses the Charleston Peninsula Coastal Flood Risk Management Study and how you can provide feedback on the study. The district is hosting a virtual public meeting Oct. 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Learn more at: https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Supplemental-Funding/Charleston-Peninsula-Study/