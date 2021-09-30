Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight. Fuels Management Flgith is responsible for storing, sampling and distributing fuel throughout Yokota Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 21:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815801
    VIRIN: 210930-F-QX174-0002
    Filename: DOD_108598906
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th LRS Fuels Management Flight B-Roll, by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    POL
    Fuels Management Flight
    374th Airlift Wing
    374th LRS
    3N0X6

